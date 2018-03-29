Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,230 Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,230 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Open Text by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ OTEX) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.24. 66,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,995. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,053.46, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.65%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a platform and suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from any device. The Company designs, develops, markets and sells Enterprise Information Management (EIM) software and solutions. Its EIM offerings include Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Experience Management (CEM), Business Network, Discovery and Analytics.

