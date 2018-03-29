Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8066277153173 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ LXRX) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 143.31% and a negative net margin of 142.86%. The company had revenue of $33.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

