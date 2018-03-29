Liberty Global plc – Class A (LBTYA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global plc – Class A earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7933042596976 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 2,282,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $26,187.30, a P/E ratio of -13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.67. Liberty Global plc – Class A has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $39.73.

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global plc – Class A had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc – Class A will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc – Class A declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $228,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,081.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global plc – Class A

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

