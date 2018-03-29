Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 280,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13,993.92, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

