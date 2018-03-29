Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($3.11) target price on the stock.

CHG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 211 ($2.92) to GBX 228 ($3.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 210 ($2.90) to GBX 205 ($2.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 185 ($2.56) to GBX 195 ($2.69) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 214 ($2.96).

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Shares of Chemring Group (CHG) opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.77) on Tuesday. Chemring Group has a one year low of GBX 162 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 207.50 ($2.87). The company has a market cap of $555.78 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,050.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.02%.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Flowers sold 7,861 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.65), for a total value of £15,093.12 ($20,852.61).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/liberum-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-chemring-group-chg-updated.html.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC is engaged in offering solutions to protect defense and security markets. The Company operates through three segments: Countermeasures, which is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air, sea and land platforms, and land-based electronic warfare equipment; Sensors & Electronics, which is engaged in the development and manufacture of improvised explosive device (IED) detection equipment, chemical and biological threat detection equipment, IED electronic countermeasures, network protection technologies and explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and Energetic Systems, which is engaged in the development, procurement and manufacture of signals and illumination devices and payloads, cartridge/propellant actuated devices, pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment, missile and ammunition components, propellants, warheads, fuses, separation sub-systems, actuators and energetic materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.