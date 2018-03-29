LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of LiDCO Group (LON:LID) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 14 ($0.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 14 ($0.19) price target on shares of LiDCO Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

LiDCO Group (LON:LID) opened at GBX 6.38 ($0.09) on Tuesday. LiDCO Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.25 ($0.14).

LiDCO Group Company Profile

LiDCO Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based supplier of non-invasive and minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring equipment to hospitals. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of cardiac monitoring equipment. It operates in the segment of supply of monitors, consumables and support services associated with the use of its cardiac monitoring equipment.

