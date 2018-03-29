LinkEye (LET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.24 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $21.83 million and $5.24 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LinkEye alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00712044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013501 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00145394 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00028713 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com.

Buying and Selling LinkEye

LinkEye can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LinkEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LinkEye and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.