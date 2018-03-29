LiqTech International (LIQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.

Shares of LiqTech International (LIQT) traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 33,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,554 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.81% of LiqTech International worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/liqtech-international-liqt-announces-earnings-results-updated.html.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company that provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The Company develops and manufactures products of re-crystallized silicon carbide. It specializes in two business areas, which include ceramic membranes for liquid filtration, and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.