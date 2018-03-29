Heritage NOLA (OTCMKTS:HRGG) CFO Lisa B. Hughes Acquires 855 Shares

Heritage NOLA (OTCMKTS:HRGG) CFO Lisa B. Hughes purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $10,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heritage NOLA (OTCMKTS HRGG) traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829. Heritage NOLA has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Heritage NOLA Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc, (the Bank) is the holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany. Heritage Bank of St. Tammany is a federal mutual savings association operating under the name St. Tammany Homestead Savings and Loan Association. Its business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

