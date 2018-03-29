Lisk Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.39 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.59 or 0.00113850 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and CoinEgg. Lisk has a total market cap of $887.70 million and $28.39 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00201052 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001591 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00115010 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00195707 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00044997 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 119,545,744 coins and its circulating supply is 103,292,954 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself, operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, it's most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution and monetisation of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, BitGrail, Bit-Z, Binance, Abucoins, Poloniex, COSS, CoolCoin, LiteBit.eu, ChaoEX, Upbit, CoinEgg, HitBTC, YoBit, Gate.io, Exrates, Livecoin, BitBay and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

