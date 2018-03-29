Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111,624.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $111,624.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00746628 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00145130 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029977 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 558,359,944 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge, Binance, YoBit, Mercatox, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

