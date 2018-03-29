LiteCoin Ultra Trading Down 31.8% This Week (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $31,731.00 and approximately $315.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001904 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001882 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,352.20 or 3.43447000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00156751 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002850 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,522,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,000 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

