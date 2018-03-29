LiteDoge Hits Market Cap of $2.22 Million (CRYPTO:LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $3,861.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002667 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00718148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013464 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00144259 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030732 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge’s total supply is 14,972,177,541 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

