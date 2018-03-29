LKQ (LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LKQ Corp’s is focusing on its growth through organic expansion and acquisitions. It has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Stahlgruber, which will enable the company to strengthen its presence in Europe. In 2017, the company completed total 26 acquisitions. Further, its acquisition revenue witnessed a growth of 9.1%. Also, LKQ Corp has provided a strong guidance for full-year 2018. However, a continuous rise in its Selling, General and Administrative expenses due to fluctuating prices of fuel, scrap metal and other commodities is a concern for the company. Also, a rise in inventory levels can affect the short-term liquidity of the company in periods of low sales. In the last three months, LKQ Corp’s stocks have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LKQ. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. LKQ has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $11,638.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.48%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 7,501 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $298,239.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $445,415.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,832,118.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in LKQ by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LKQ by 1,773.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

