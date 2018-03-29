Lloyds Banking Group’s (LON:LLOY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 85 ($1.17) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Investec restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.04) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 77 ($1.06) to GBX 83 ($1.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 72 ($0.99) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS set a GBX 85 ($1.17) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 76.38 ($1.06).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 64.91 ($0.90) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61.81 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.58 ($1.02). The firm has a market cap of $48,660.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,622.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

