Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $103.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. CIBC assumed coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Shares of LOXO stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,257. Loxo Oncology has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $135.74.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Loxo Oncology will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $271,863.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,931.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,146 shares of company stock worth $7,731,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOXO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 195.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $191,266,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the third quarter worth about $847,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Loxo Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Loxo Oncology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on development of medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company’s pipeline focuses on cancers that are dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer with dramatic effect.

