Arizona State Retirement System Has $297,000 Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 225.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of LSB Industries worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE LXU) opened at $6.11 on Thursday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.48, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $88.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.63 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. The Company operates through chemical business segment. It is a manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products in North America.

