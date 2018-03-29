LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Boeing (BA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789,611 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 843,320 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.30% of Boeing worth $527,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,412,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,991,613,000 after purchasing an additional 407,511 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,747,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,859 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7,215.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,424,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 402,240 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $965,756,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing (BA) opened at $320.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $188,976.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a 12-month low of $175.47 and a 12-month high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $325.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Buckingham Research set a $203.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.47.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

