Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 403992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUC. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lucara Diamond from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $860.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Lucara Diamond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lucara Diamond (LUC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.97” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/lucara-diamond-luc-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-1-97.html.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp. is a diamond mining company focused in Africa. The Company’s business consists of the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of diamond properties. Its segments include Karowe Mine, and Corporate and other. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Karowe Mine and three prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.