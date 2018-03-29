Lucas Capital Management Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Vetr raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray set a $125.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $149,405.25, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

