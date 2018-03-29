Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.59.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $43.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.12. 4,849,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,091. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,655.68, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

