Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura set a $90.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.05.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $88.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,655.68, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

