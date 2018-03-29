Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Luna Innovations (LUNA)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Northland Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a $3.25 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

LUNA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,184. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luzich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures and markets fiber optic sensing and test, and measurement products. The Company is focused on bringing technology solutions to measure and monitor processes in the aerospace, automotive, energy, composite, telecommunications and defense industries.

