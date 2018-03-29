Luther Burbank’s (LBC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Sandler O’Neill

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LBC stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 103,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,384. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. Luther Burbank was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

