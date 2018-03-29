LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MC. Goldman Sachs set a €303.00 ($374.07) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($345.68) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. S&P Global set a €270.00 ($333.33) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €270.00 ($333.33) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €280.00 ($345.68) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €267.69 ($330.48).

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) opened at €247.50 ($305.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125,480.00 and a P/E ratio of 24.31. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($241.30) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($321.67).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s (MC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/lvmh-moet-hennessy-louis-vuittons-mc-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-deutsche-bank.html.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.