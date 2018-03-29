Canaccord Genuity Cuts Lxrandco (TSE:LXR) Price Target to C$9.00

Lxrandco (TSE:LXR) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lxrandco stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$2.04. The company had a trading volume of 49,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,577. Lxrandco has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The company has a market cap of $72.10 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/lxrandco-lxr-price-target-cut-to-c9-00-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Lxrandco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lxrandco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.