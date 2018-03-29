LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.39.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $41,463.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,383,000 after acquiring an additional 376,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/lyondellbasell-industries-lyb-coverage-initiated-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.