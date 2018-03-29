LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Director Purchases $26,646.18 in Stock

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 282 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.49 per share, with a total value of $26,646.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robin W.T. Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, December 12th, Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 250 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.64 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 322 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.86 per share, with a total value of $26,358.92.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,333. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,089.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 55.09% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,383,000 after buying an additional 376,317 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 210,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,818,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 763,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,636,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb-director-purchases-26646-18-in-stock.html.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.