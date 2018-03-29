LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Reduced by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,290,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $473,353,000 after buying an additional 81,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,489,000 after acquiring an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,543,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,634,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,486,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,318,000 after purchasing an additional 736,109 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.39.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,867. The company has a market cap of $41,089.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $78.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 55.09% and a net margin of 14.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Reduced by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb-shares-sold-by-intercontinental-wealth-advisors-llc-updated.html.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.