Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLI. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on Mack Cali Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of CLI stock remained flat at $$16.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,977. The company has a market capitalization of $1,470.18, a PE ratio of 187.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Mack Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.16%. equities analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.99%.

In related news, CFO David J. Smetana bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $97,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,788. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 616,289 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,808,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 299,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

