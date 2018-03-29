Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,154 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $281,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,778,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,866 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 719.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,017,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,793,000 after buying an additional 5,283,013 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 25,023.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,453,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,288,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Separately, S&P Equity Research started coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA SPY) opened at $260.60 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $232.51 and a 52-week high of $286.63. The company has a market capitalization of $269,290.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $1.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s payout ratio is -404.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/mackenzie-financial-corp-has-281-30-million-stake-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-updated.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.