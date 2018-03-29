MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.77.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,328. The company has a market cap of $1,065.91, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.43. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Croteau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,025.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $91,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,901,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 708,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 978,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

