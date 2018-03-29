Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $9,973,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,934 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,752,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,530,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,917.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.51. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 250.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.89 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn’s disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

