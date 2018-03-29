Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 201.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,544 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of E*TRADE Financial worth $31,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,494,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,952,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ ETFC) traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 533,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,414. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $14,400.70, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Curcio sold 34,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,767,334.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,722,338.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,579 shares of company stock worth $12,040,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

