Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Regency Centers worth $29,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,775,000 after purchasing an additional 81,260 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,118,000 after buying an additional 560,348 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,408,000 after purchasing an additional 107,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3,080.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $82,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,900.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 204,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $13,278,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,347,072 shares of company stock valued at $139,128,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers Corp (REG) traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.92. 370,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,474. The firm has a market cap of $9,750.66, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $70.64.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.42). Regency Centers had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $257.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $67.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is the general partner of Regency Centers, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of retail shopping centers through the Operating Partnership.

