Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $30.56 Million Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,240 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.63% of Trade Desk worth $30,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,838,000 after purchasing an additional 484,238 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,859,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,036,000 after purchasing an additional 463,352 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,465,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,997,000 after purchasing an additional 368,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,401,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 962,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Ross sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $222,658.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,440.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,351.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 805,206 shares of company stock worth $46,037,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.74 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.25 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ TTD) traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. 1,136,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,193. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,186.24, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

