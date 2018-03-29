Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 29,650 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,650 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $33,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 71,589 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 518,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 90,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 230,774 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 218,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 447,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 297,127 shares during the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE TKC) traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 119,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,035. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,184.00, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.36%. research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.1236 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S.

