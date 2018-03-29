EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 28,343 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $32,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,014 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $607,661,000 after purchasing an additional 161,514 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,573,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 262,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $435,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,180 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,782,821 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,537. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $61,526.41, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $1,750,691.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $4,517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,006,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,669,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

