Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 200.0% in the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE MIC) traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 439,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,941. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,190.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $471.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 107.26%.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

