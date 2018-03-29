Macy's Inc (M) EVP Felicia Williams Sells 785 Shares of Stock

Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) EVP Felicia Williams sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $22,757.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,757.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Felicia Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 2nd, Felicia Williams sold 10,000 shares of Macy's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $294,200.00.

Shares of Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 4,918,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,911,358. Macy's Inc has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $8,491.73, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Macy's had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. research analysts forecast that Macy's Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Macy's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. OTR Global raised shares of Macy's to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Vetr downgraded shares of Macy's from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.05 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on shares of Macy's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy's from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy's currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Macy's by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 93,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Macy's by 751.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy's during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Macy's by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 94,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Macy's during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

