Magna International (MG) Insider Sr. James Joseph Tobin Sells 10,778 Shares of Stock

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) insider Sr. James Joseph Tobin sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.12, for a total value of C$594,083.36.

Shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) traded up C$1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,234. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,150.00, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.02. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of C$13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.50 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.11%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$61.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc (Magna) is a global automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

