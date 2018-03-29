Magnetcoin (MAGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Magnetcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Magnetcoin has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00223723 BTC.

Version (V) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000135 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Magnetcoin

MAGN is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,074,061 coins. Magnetcoin’s official website is magnetcoin.net. Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet.

Buying and Selling Magnetcoin

Magnetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Magnetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnetcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

