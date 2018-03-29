MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia and Upbit. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $110.87 million and $981,162.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00716562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013568 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00144493 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030139 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system. Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it. “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Omni DEX, Bittrex, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. It is not possible to buy MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

