MaidSafeCoin Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $104.30 million and approximately $881,814.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00731978 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014059 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00143556 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030066 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system. Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it. “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Omni DEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. It is not currently possible to purchase MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaidSafeCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.