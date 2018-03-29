Manhattan Associates (MANH) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.33. 25,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,055. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $2,809.90, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 72.02%. The company had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $252,392.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $163,507.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,770.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,912,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,933,000 after purchasing an additional 222,359 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 562,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 61,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $946,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

