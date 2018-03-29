Manitex International (MNTX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Manitex International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.9722351967078 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Manitex International alerts:

MNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Manitex International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.89. 24,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,830. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $196.36, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/manitex-international-mntx-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc is a provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Lifting Equipment segment, the A.S.V., LLC (ASV) segment and the Equipment Distribution segment. Through its Lifting Equipment segment, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes a diverse group of products that serve various functions and are used in a range of industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.