Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,728 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 46.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MTW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 1,376 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $44,128.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,336.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Antoniuk purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,102.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,179 shares of company stock worth $288,486. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE MTW) opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Manitowoc Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

