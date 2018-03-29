CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 52,726 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,726 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Marathon Oil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 83,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 430,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,478 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 72,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE MRO) opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 120.11%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -2.97%.

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

