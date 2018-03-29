Deutsche Bank Trims Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Target Price to $83.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.07.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,695.23, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,035.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $1,395,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 975,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 95,386 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

