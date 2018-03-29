Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Media coverage about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.2843572693646 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Wells Fargo set a $37.00 price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. JMP Securities raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $1,368.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin E. Louie sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William E. Hughes sold 12,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $441,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,765 shares of company stock worth $25,210,068. Company insiders own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

